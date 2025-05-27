Reese Witherspoon Is Already Buying A Place With Her New Beau, But There's A Sweet Reason Why They Reportedly Chose New York

It would appear that Reese Witherspoon and her boyfriend, Oliver Haarmann , are preparing to make a big move, literally. That’s because it’s been reported that the couple is looking at apartments in New York City, and they’re allegedly doing it for a sweet reason, as well.

Earlier this spring, it was alleged that Witherspoon and Haarmann were looking at a high-end building in New York City, per Page Six . Sixteen Fifth Avenue is very close to Washington Square Park, which is, notably, where New York University is too. To that point, the source said they were looking there, in part, because the actress’s son goes to school at NYU:

They are looking in the area because [one of her kids] is attending NYU and Reese wants to be close. They’ve toured the apartment twice already and were very sweet and affectionate at both tours.

Well, that’s really sweet. Deacon Phillippe, who is the son of Witherspoon and her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, is right in the middle of his college experience at NYU, per People . So, his mom looking into apartments close to the school doesn’t seem like a coincidence, as this source implied, she allegedly wants to “be close” to her kids.

However, that’s not the only reason the couple might be putting down roots in New York. Witherspoon’s beau is also based in the city. His Searchlight Capital private equity firm is headquartered in NYC. Not to mention, it’s been two years since Witherspoon and Jim Toth’s divorce was announced, and she’s been linked to her current boyfriend since 2024, which adds another solid reason to be looking for a home in Manhattan.

When they first started dating, it was reported that The Morning Show actress would fly between Tennessee and NYC to be with her partner. So, while she still has a home down South, it also tracks that she’d want a place that is closer to both her partner and her son.

Overall, I think it’s sweet that they are allegedly making this move to be closer to family, seeing as the Legally Blonde star is clearly close to her children -- she shares two kids with Ryan Phillippe, Ava and Deacon, and one with Toth, whose name is Tennessee James.

Speaking of her kids, along with school, Deacon made an appearance alongside his father in Motorheads, which recently premiered on the 2025 TV schedule and is available to watch with an Amazon Prime subscription . So, the family seems to be keeping close both personally and professionally.

Meanwhile, Reese Witherspoon released her film You’re Cordially Invited earlier this year. She’s in the middle of production on her Legally Blonde prequel series, Elle , which she’s executive producing, and we’re still waiting on The Morning Show Season 4 , which wrapped at the end of 2024.

So, along with potentially moving to The Big Apple, Witherspoon is keeping plenty busy professionally, too. Overall, it’s lovely to see her seemingly thriving both personally and professionally while also being close to her family.