Former Bond Girl Has Some Thoughts About Why The Role Changed In The Daniel Craig Era

There’s also for an undercurrent of feeling from some that if something is new it is not honoring what came before it, which could be part of the back and forth of this conversation as well. I think sometimes we get lost in this mindset of there is a right way or a wrong way to be a woman on television or on the big screen, which also accounts for the proliferation of “badass” female characters these days. Women should be able to be funny or soft, sexual or sardonic; they can be a lot of different things and still be compelling on the big screen.