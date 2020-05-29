Justice League’s J.K. Simmons Weighs In On The Snyder Cut Being Released

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

As the process to resurrect Zack Snyder’s Justice League is now officially underway, there are a lot of questions involving just what we’ll get to see in this new cut of the film. One of the factors that could change is just how much of J.K. Simmons’ Commissioner Gordon we’ll get to see in this new cut of the 2017 theatrical firebrand.