Justice League’s J.K. Simmons Weighs In On The Snyder Cut Being Released

As the process to resurrect Zack Snyder’s Justice League is now officially underway, there are a lot of questions involving just what we’ll get to see in this new cut of the film. One of the factors that could change is just how much of J.K. Simmons’ Commissioner Gordon we’ll get to see in this new cut of the 2017 theatrical firebrand.
What's even more exciting is the fact that J.K. Simmons’ reaction to the whole enterprise is a very positive thing to behold. ReelBlend co-host Kevin McCarthy learned this himself, as he recently interviewed Simmons for the Apple TV+ series Defending Jacob.
Of course, the subject of Zack Snyder’s Justice League came up in conversation, and J.K. Simmons’ feelings were as follows:
Well, I’m always interested, just as a creative artist, in seeing a director’s full vision, and Zack is just such a great guy. The circumstances surrounding the post-production on that film was such a tragic… personally for him. So, for so many reasons, I’m really looking forward to seeing his vision come to light, and the fact that the fans have rallied around and made that possible.. he appreciates and I do as well.
While J.K. Simmons’ portrayal of the legendary ally to Gotham City’s Batman was not a huge role in Justice League's theatrical cut, the impression that he left on audiences had some wanting to see more of his performance. Even Simmons himself has been hopeful to get to don the hat and trench coat once again, and while this might not be the same thing as making another Justice League film, it may be an opportunity for the Oscar-winning actor to contribute further.
There’s no guarantee whether or not Commissioner Gordon will feature more prominently in the big picture that is Zack Snyder’s Justice League. So hearing J.K. Simmons’ enthusiasm for the new version of this particularly reactive film is just a reminder of the man’s reputation as someone who’s truly about the creative process.
If we’re being honest, this story has us thinking that maybe, in the light of the success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, there should be a DC Comics project of a similar stripe. One where J.K. Simmons can unite with The Dark Knight’s Gary Oldman, The Batman’s Jeffrey Wright and Harley Quinn’s Christopher Meloni to form an uber-group of Gordons determined to clean up Gotham City once and for all. Or, if that’s too much, maybe have them do a roundtable special for HBO Max leading up to the next Batman anniversary.
Either way, you can never have too much Commissioner Gordon, and we’re hoping we get exactly that when Zack Snyder’s Justice League arrives on HBO Max (which is offering a free seven-day trial) at some point in 2021. Meanwhile, J.K. Simmons can be seen in Defending Jacob, which is currently airing on Apple TV+.