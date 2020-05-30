Dwayne Johnson Shares Flawless Beatbox Rendition Of His Moana Song

Leave a Comment
Of all the roles Dwayne Johnson has played, his turn as the arrogant, but humorous, demigod Maui in Moana, may just be one of his personal favorites, even if his daughter still doesn’t know he voices the character. One of the things he’s most proud of in regard to the part, is the character’s signature song, “You’re Welcome.” While the tune hasn’t hit the heights of Frozen’s “Let it Go,” it still made quite an impression on fans. Now, Johnson has shared a new rendition of the song that you really need to hear.
Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to post a video of beatboxer Shaun Roig, who put his own spin on “You’re Welcome.” Not only did Johnson praise Roig’s skills, but he also couldn’t help but compliment his Maui shirt, which was taken from a vintage photo of him. You can check out Roig’s song down below:
This is without a doubt the most unique rendition of “You’re Welcome” that we’ve heard, and it’s almost as catchy as the original song. You have to agree with Dwayne Johnson when it comes to Shaun Roig’s beatboxing skills, which were nothing short of incredible. And of course, the Maui shirt was a nice touch.
While song covers can be hit or miss, they can be nice tributes to the original performers, who put a lot of time and effort into getting the songs just right. Some may not have been able to believe that Dwayne Johnson actually performed “You’re Welcome” himself, but the actor did indeed spend time in the booth performing the song. And that’s not the only place where he’s performed it, either.
In the past, Dwayne Johnson has performed singing the song in public, though the results have been a bit mixed. Still, he seems to enjoy singing the song quite frequently, especially to his little girl.
It’s not uncommon for artists like Shaun Roig to find inspiration from Disney songs, whether that means performing them or just jamming out to them. Plenty of stars lent their voices to the Disney Family Singalong, during which they performed hit songs like Beauty and the Beast’s “Be Our Guest” and Moana’s own “How Far I’ll Go.”
And just recently, Snoop Dogg took a break from everything to chill out and listen to “Let it Go,” in what’s now become a viral video sensation. The clip became so big that Frozen star Idina Menzel even took to social media to respond with a tribute of her own.
Like these covers, Shaun Roig’s take on “You’re Welcome” is a fitting tribute to Dwayne Johnson and the character of Maui. Maybe, at some point in the future, Disney will consider releasing a dance mix of the Moana soundtrack. Well, we can at least dream about it, right?
Moana is now available to stream on Disney+.