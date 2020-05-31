Apparently David Spade Hangs Out On Zoom With Adam Sandler, Tom Hanks, Dave Chappelle And More

I do Zoom. There’s nothing else to do. One of my friend’s, guy who is serious in the music industry, he usually has a party on Oscar night and he’s sort of in the mix with all these people. So, he says, jump in a call; we’re going to do a Zoom. You’ll know everybody… I pop on and last night there was Julia Roberts, Tom Hanks, and then it’s actually people from everywhere. Flea from the Chili Peppers, Lars from Metallica, you know [Dave] Chappelle and Sebastian and Chris Rock. You know there’s a lot of comedians on; [Adam] Sandler’s usually on.