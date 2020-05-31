Shazam!'s Director Ridiculously Added Henry Cavill's Superman To The Movie And I Can't Look Away

We do know that there is definitely more Shazam! on the horizon as a sequel has been greenlit. Unfortunately for fans, the film has been delayed due to recent events. Thankfully, Zachary Levi has stated that DC will want to get started as soon as possible since “those kids are growing up like weeds.” As of now, its new release date is November 4, 2022. The first film is also available to stream on HBO Max.