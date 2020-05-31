How Michael B. Jordan Found Out About His Surprise The High Note Cameos

The High Note is filled with its fair share of star power, from leading ladies Tracee Ellis Ross and Dakota Johnson to supporting actors Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Ice Cube. However, there is one actor who doesn’t actually appear in the film but does splay a significant role – Michael B. Jordan. The A-list actor plays is a key element in the personal life of Ross’ character, Grace Davis. Jordan would eventually become aware of his role in the rom-com, and the news came to him at a somewhat surprising moment.