Walt Disney World Is Using Stormtroopers To Encourage Social Distancing, Watch The Video

Walt Disney World finally has an opening day set but while we wait for mid-July to get here, the closest we can get to visiting Walt Disney World is going to Disney Springs. The marketplace area is open to a limited number of guests and while there is certainly a distinctly Disney feel about the place, it certainly isn't the same thing as visiting the theme parks. Although a recent addition has added a bit of themeing to Disney Springs that will both make you feel more like you're at Disney World and also remind you of the new rules during this unique time.