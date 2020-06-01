The Cheaper By The Dozen Cast Recreated Scenes From The Film, And The Internet Is Loving It

Having to remain in self-quarantine for these past few months hasn’t been easy for many of us but, luckily, we’ve had plenty of things to keep us entertained in the meantime. One these things is the wave of unexpected cast reunions that have been taking place. From Community to Lord of the Rings, the casts of fan-favorite TV shows and films have been coming together to reminisce and support charitable causes. Now, the cast of the classic family comedy Cheaper By the Dozen has also come back together for a unique collaboration, and the internet is getting overwhelmed with the nostalgic goodness.