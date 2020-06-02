Wonder Woman 1984 Director Explains Why She Doesn’t Want To Helm A Justice League Movie

Leave a Comment
Patty Jenkins has become a heavy hitter in the superhero movie world, having directed the critically and commercially successful Wonder Woman, as well as helming and co-writing its upcoming sequel, Wonder Woman 1984. As it turns out, Jenkins had also once been approached about making a Justice League movie, but she turned down the opportunity because she didn’t feel connected with the property like she has with Diana of Themyscira’s mythology.
Here’s what Patty Jenkins recently had to say about her brief stint working on Thor: The Dark World for Marvel Studios and her time in the DC Comics movie sphere:
I really like the people who work there, but they want full control over their movies. The director is under control. Yes, it can happen. Furthermore, it shows immediately if a director cannot impose his/her vision. When this is the case, I get the impression that these people are doing a different job than me. But with Wonder Woman 1984, I think I did exactly what I wanted. And then, everything a superhero movie needs comes naturally to me: I love shooting great action scenes versus great sets. I really enjoy it. I love comics, but I’ve come to superheroes through films. There is in me this desire to emulate compared to the movies I saw as a child. A certain spirit that reigned in those times. Is that relevant when I shoot? I don’t know. The point is, unlike other directors, I don’t really care about shared universes, continuity, and that kind of detail. I’ve been contacted to make a Justice League movie in the past, and it doesn’t connect to me. Too many characters.
Creative control is essential to Patty Jenkins’ work, and in the case of Thor: The Dark World, she didn’t have faith that the script being used would result in a good movie, and she didn’t want her name associated with such a product. With the Wonder Woman movies, she’s been able to carry out her vision and make the kind of superhero movies that felt like the cinematic tales she watched as a child.
However, that’s not to say she feels enthusiastic about all DC Comics properties. In the case of the Justice League, while working on a movie centered on the superhero team would allow Patty Jenkins more time with Wonder Woman, she informed Premiere that she's just not interested in the shared universe aspect of comic book movies. She’s perfectly content working in Diana Prince’s corner of the DC universe, and having others handle the interconnectivity between the Amazon warrior and her Justice League teammates.
Thus far, only one Justice League movie has been delivered to the masses, although it critically and commercially underperformed. A few weeks back, it was announced that Zack Snyder’s Justice League, i.e. the long-requested Snyder Cut, will make its way onto HBO Max sometime next year, allowing subscribers to see Zack Snyder’s original vision for the movie fully realized. Beyond that though, there’s been no indication that Warner Bros and DC plan to make another Justice League movie, although maybe that will change if the Snyder Cut is well received.
As for Patty Jenkins, she’s not done playing around in the proverbial Wonder Woman sandbox yet. In addition to having already crafted a story for Wonder Woman 3, she’s also attached to produce the spinoff focusing on the Amazons of Themyscira, with someone new coming in to direct.
