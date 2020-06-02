Will J.K. Simmons Join Spider-Man 3 As J. Jonah Jameson? Here’s What He Said

Leave a Comment
Spider-Man is one of the most popular Marvel characters of all time, so he's been adapted for TV, film, and video games countless times throughout the years. The current live-action incarnation stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker, and is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His most recent appearance was Spider-Man: Far From Home, which was the final installment in Phase Three. The movie's mid-credits scene revealed that J. Jonah Jameson actor J.K. Simmons was reprising his role from the Sam Raimi trilogy, which leaves the question: should we expect him to appear in the untitled Spider-Man 3 movie?
Spider-Man: Far From Home ended with Peter Parker returning to New York City with MJ following his European adventures. Just when it seemed that all was back to normal, J. Jonah Jameson appeared on the Daily Bugle, and revealed Spider-Man's true identity to the masses. Fans were thrilled to see J.K. Simmons playing Jameson again on the big screen, and are no doubt hoping he returns in the threequel. Simmons recently addressed this possibility, saying:
I don’t know if I would use the word ‘expect.’ When we signed on for the first movie, we signed a contract to do two sequels as well. Which is always a one-sided…contract where you’re committed to do it, but they’re not necessarily committed to use your character in the ensuing movies. So it was great to have the opportunity [to return] as these things evolve, to be one of the holdovers from the previous version.
Well, that's definitely hopeful. Because while nothing is set in stone, it looks like there's a possibility of J.K. Simmons once again playing J. Jonah Jameson within the MCU. Mostly because he loves being the connective tissue between two Spider-Man franchises.
J.K. Simmons' comments to EW are sure to excited Spider-fans out there who are eager to see the actor play J. Jonah Jameson for a whopping fifth appearance on the big screen. The Whiplash actor seems pleased that he was able to appear in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which should inspire hope of his eventual appearance in Spider-Man 3. But there's no telling what the threequel will include at the time of writing.
J. Jonah Jameson was a scene stealer throughout Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, in no small part due to J.K. Simmons' energetic and hilarious performance in each blockbuster. No one expected him to pop up in Spider-Man: Far From Home, especially with the character being responsible for ruining Peter's secret identity.
Spider-Man: Far From Home also made some liberal changes to the character. The Daily Bugle is a website rather than a paper, one that largely focuses on conspiracy theories. J.K. Simmons' appearance is also notably different from J. Jonah Jameson's physical appearance was also quite different, so it would be interesting to see where the MCU takes the character in a future appearance.
