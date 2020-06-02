The Alita Sequel Billboards Are Up, See Their Inspiring Messages

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

When we last left the saga of the Alita Army’s efforts to inspire a sequel to Alita: Battle Angel, there was a campaign being mounted to rent a billboard. The purpose of that billboard was not only to promote the wishes for another chapter in director Robert Rodriguez’s manga adaptation, but to also inspire folks to donate to the appropriate charities in this time of need. After a successful fundraising campaign, that billboard is officially up, and it’s not only looking good, but there’s more work to be done.