The Alita Sequel Billboards Are Up, See Their Inspiring Messages

When we last left the saga of the Alita Army’s efforts to inspire a sequel to Alita: Battle Angel, there was a campaign being mounted to rent a billboard. The purpose of that billboard was not only to promote the wishes for another chapter in director Robert Rodriguez’s manga adaptation, but to also inspire folks to donate to the appropriate charities in this time of need. After a successful fundraising campaign, that billboard is officially up, and it’s not only looking good, but there’s more work to be done.
Take a look at the photos yourself, as they’ve hit Twitter courtesy of the Alita Army:
Inspired by Alita: Battle Angel producer Jon Landau’s continued inspiration to push for a sequel in the potential franchise, fans of Alita’s cinematic exploits have been taking it upon themselves to lead the charge to a new installment. While the campaign to finance the billboard was closed upon its successful funding, the Alita Army has opened a Go Get Funding fundraiser to continue raising money.
Part of the billboard’s message is indeed raising awareness for the #AlitaSequel campaign, but there’s another very important message. With Alita: Battle Angel star Rosa Salazar taking part in philanthropic efforts to battle the current health crisis, the Alita Army is planning to donate from this new fundraiser to the charities Feeding America and Action Against Hunger.
Of course, there’s also a reminder that fans can also visit Rosa Salazar’s personal Amazon Wish List to purchase supplies that she’ll be directly donating to those in need. Considering the history of the loyal Alita: Battle Angel fans and their keen eye for supporting a good cause, as well as an entertaining one, this is just business as usual.
In this time of crisis though, even something like the continued support of doing good by those in need can feel heroic. Just as they’ve kept their eye on the ball to give Alita: Fallen Angel its wings, the Alita Army continues to not stand by in the presence of adversity.
The opportunity is out there for fans and good natured humans alike to donate to this worthy cause, while at the same time helping to push along a sequel that Alita: Battle Angel audiences are eager to get into production. That second fight might take some time, but at least it’s spurring on a tide of charity that can achieve an even greater goal in the short term.
Alita: Battle Angel is currently available on HBO Max, which you can take advantage of if you’re already a subscriber. Though if you haven’t jumped on board yet, you can always check out the 7-day free trial offer, and do so at your own pace. Or you could read the original Battle Angel Alita manga through Comixology, if you need a break in-between viewings.