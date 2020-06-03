Suicide Squad: 7 Changes The Ayer Cut Could Include

A Lot More From Jared Leto’s Joker

The element of the Ayer Cut that has been teased the most is Jared Leto’s lost Joker performance in Suicide Squad. Leading up to the release, the role was advertised as a key portion of the film. However, a lot of fans were let down by what Leto’s Joker turned out to be. Ayer has said that his “heart breaks” for the treatment of Joker in his film, and “most” of what was shot with the character “remains unseen.” Also, there was supposedly more background for Joker and Batman’s rivalry – apparently the “damaged” tattoo he dons was placed there specifically to taunt Affleck’s Batman after the Dark Knight smashed his teeth for murdering the Jason Todd version of Robin. As Ayer put it: