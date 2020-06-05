8 Harry Potter Characters Who Weren't In The Movies

Augusta Longbottom and Neville's Parents

Eagle-eyed Harry Potter fans should be able to recall that Neville Longbottom's (Matthew Lewis) grandmother, Augusta Longbottom, does make just one blink-and-you-miss-it appearance, as played by actress Leila Hoffman, in the film series, escorting her grandson to Platform 9-3/4 in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. While she receives tragically less screen time than the books would have you believe, at least her contribution to the film is not resorted mainly to a glimpse of a photo, much like Neville's mother and father, Frank (James Payton) and Alice (Lisa Wood), members of the original Order of the Phoenix tortured into insanity by Bellatrix Lestrange (Helena Bonham Carter). Neville tells this story to Harry in the Order of the Phoenix film.

In the Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry encounters Neville and his grandmother at St. Mungo's visiting Frank and Alice. However, this brief, heartbreaking scene didn't make it into the film.