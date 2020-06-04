Zodiac Ending Explained: Is Arthur Leigh Allen The Zodiac Killer?

First there are the harmonious pieces of circumstantial evidence. As seen when Arthur Leigh Allen is interviewed by David Toschi, William Armstrong (Anthony Edwards) and Jack Mulanax (Elias Koteas), he not only wore a Zodiac watch – which seemed to be the inspiration for the killer’s name and symbol, but also military boots the same size as prints found at crime scenes, and also the same size gloves. Syncing up with the letters sent by the murderer, Allen also professed to being a big fan of the book The Most Dangerous Game by Richard Connell (referenced in the taunting notes), and was also known to misspell the word “Christmas” as “Christmass” (which the police learned from Allen’s own brother).