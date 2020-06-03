AMC Theaters Have Lost An Insane Amount Of Money Since The Movies Closed

Right now, all signs point to theaters beginning to reopen in July, but that won't necessarily save the situation. Odds are that theaters, like theme parks and other locations reopening to crowds, will have to open to limited capacity in order to allow for social distancing, so even when ticket sales recommence, they'll be a fraction of what they were before the closure, even assuming crowds are willing to come back. By November it's possible that things will be back to normal, but right now it's impossible to know how likely that is.