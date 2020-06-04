Sylvester Stallone Has Some Nice Things To Say About His Rocky IV Fight Sequence With Dolph Lundgren

Leave a Comment
While Sylvester Stallone has had an incredible career playing a number of iconic characters, he will always be remembered best for being Rocky. And while there are some truly great films among the Rocky franchise the movie that seems to be the most popular from a purely fan perspective may be Rocky IV. Rocky's cold war battle with Ivan Drago is probably his most popular fight, and Stallone also thinks its his best.
Sylvester Stallone shared some behind the scenes images from the making of Rocky IV on Instagram, and along with them, he paid the highest possible compliment to the work that he and his co-star Dolph Lundgren did in the film. He thinks that the boxing battle between Rocky and Drago is the best boxing fight in the history of the movies.
Boxing certainly is no stranger to film. We've seen a lot of boxing matches in the movies. Of course, the Rocky franchise is at the top of the list in general when it comes to big screen boxing matches, so in a lot of ways Rocky IV is going to be competing mostly with the other Rocky movies.
Still, Sylvester Stallone may be right. The boxing match at the end of Rocky IV tells a great story. Rocky goes into the fight the underdog, having the death of his friend Apollo Creed hanging over him. At first, nothing Rocky seems to do nothing to Drago, it's all he can do to stay on his feet. And then finally, a crack in the armor is found and Rocky attacks. It's difficult not to get swept up in the emotion of the whole thing.
Still, there are certainly some other great fight scenes in movies. The original Rocky, in addition to being a great film, has a great boxing match with an equally powerful story. The first Creed movie has a couple of great fights, including one that's energy is aided by the fact that it's filmed as a single-shot.
But give the fight in Rocky IV a look and see if you think it's the best boxing fight in the history of the silver screen.
It's certainly a great fight, even if it's not the best In addition to being well shot, it's got an excellent score that is designed to get the audience excited, and does so quite well. Whether you're watching the long rounds or the montage that makes up the middle of the fight, it's hard to get absorbed by the whole thing.
So do you agree with Sylvester Stallone? Is Rocky IV the best boxing fight in cinema history? Let us know your thoughts in the poll below.