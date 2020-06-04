Sylvester Stallone Has Some Nice Things To Say About His Rocky IV Fight Sequence With Dolph Lundgren

View this post on Instagram

Enjoying training together, a week later we were beating the hell out of each other! I’ve done a lot of movie fights , but I believe this is the BEST Boxing Fight In the history of cinema… Dolph Lundgren AKA DRAGO is a powerhouse. I remember when Drago and Creed got into angry shoving match for REAL between rounds and Drago angrily shoved him HARD in the chest and heaved him into his corner... Apollo wanted no part of it! He left the ring...