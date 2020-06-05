Cats Writer Andrew Lloyd Webber Doesn't Seem To Be A Fan Of James Corden's Performance

Everytime we learn something new about Tom Hooper’s Cats, the more we start to think that the version released in theaters was actually less terrifying than what could have been. A few VFX artists have already spilled about the alleged “Butthole Cut” that at one time existed… which is literally just Cats, but the cast has visible buttholes. Andrew Lloyd Webber is spilling the milk about Bustopher Jones too, as evidently that aspect of the movie somehow could have been worse.