Apparently Solo: A Star Wars Story Had Different Plans For Lando

Reports indicated that the pair clashed with screenwriters Lawrence Kasdan, and that eventually Lucasfilm sided with Kasdan and the decision was made to let Lord and Miller go, but exactly what the clash was over specifically has never been made clear. It's unlikely that this potential difference with Lando is the only thing that would have been different in a Lord & Miller Solo, but if this was one of the differences, how that version of the character would have fit into the larger film might give some indication what the film as a whole could have been like.