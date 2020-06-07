Evil Dead's Danny Hicks Reveals He's Dying Of Cancer In Touching And Direct Social Media Post

To all of the people that I never got to meet, and the 6,018 die hard fans that enjoyed my work. I have some bad news. I have been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. I have approximately 1 to 3 years to live. But I gotta tell ya, I sure as hell packed a whole bunch of living into my 68 years. I got no change coming back that's for sure. And not too many regrets. Ok, gotta go. I'm gunna find out just what in the hell is going on down in that fruit cellar. Take a stroll on over to FullEmpirePromotions and see what my friend Dominic has in the store.