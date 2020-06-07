Anna Kendrick Says She Wanted A Break From Acting, But This Wasn't What She Meant

The funny thing is that I had finally kind of acknowledged that I kind of needed a little time off and maybe not running around the globe. You know working for a month without seeing friends or family for a month at a time. You know, taking a little time off and then a tiny baby global pandemic hit. I was a little like, ‘This wasn’t what I meant.’ I do feel like I’m a little bit concerned that when all this was over the powers that be will be like, ‘OK so you’re ready to get back to work.’ I meant more like [break to] go to the movies and stuff. I’m literally locked in my house right now.