The King Of Staten Island Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying

It's been few and far between when it comes to new movies these days. The vast majority of big screen projects have simply pushed off their release to a later date to wait for the day those theaters are open again. A handful of movies, however, have decided to skip the theatrical experience and go straight to homes, releasing on digital platforms. Judd Apatow's new movie, The King of Staten Island, is the latest to make this switch, and if nothing else that looks to have been a good decision, because it means we're getting a pretty good movie sooner than we otherwise would.