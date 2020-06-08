Keanu Reeves' Double Reveals The John Wick Stunt Inspired By Big Hero Six

Stunt double Jeremy Fry spoke with Metro about working with Keanu Reeves on the John Wick sets, and had nothing but good things to say about him. He also goes into detail about a crazy car stunt he was a part of on the set of John Wick: Chapter 2. He saw a stunt on Big Hero 6 where a car jumps sideways and wanted to recreate that in the movie. But, that proved to be a big challenge. Here’s what Jeremy Fry said: