The Batman Rumored To Be Setting Up A Key Villain

Superhero fans are excited about Matt Reeves’ The Batman for a number of reasons, one of which is the sheer amount of villains the origin film will include. With the Riddler, Penguin, Catwoman and Carmine Falcone set to appear, Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight is going to have his hands full. However, if a new rumor is to be believed, an iconic member of Batman’s rogues’ gallery could also show up in this Gotham City.
At this point, this should be taken with a grain of salt but, according to The Direct, Matt Reeves is planning to introduce a new version of the Joker into his trilogy. The trade reports that Reeves allegedly wants to utilize the Clown Prince of Crime as one of the multiple villains in the second and third films and plans to reference him in The Batman. The story also mentions that he and Warner Bros. haven’t begun a casting search for the role just yet.
If this news turns out to be true, it would certainly be surprising and exciting for DC fans. The Joker has appeared in both films and TV shows over the past few years, with the most recent theatrical versions having been played by Jared Leto and Joaquin Phoenix. Earlier this year, the latter took home Best Actor at the Oscars for his performance in Todd Phillips’ Joker.
With all of that in mind, one would think that Reeves would want to hold off on bringing the character back to the big screen for a while. But theoretically, a sequel to The Batman wouldn’t be released for another few years, meaning he gap between the cinematic Jokers would be wider. And let’s be honest, who could resist using such a popular and complex character?
Matt Reeves’ alleged plan to introduce the character also sounds very similar to the method Christopher Nolan used in The Dark Knight Trilogy. The villain was first mentioned in the closing minutes of Batman Begins before actually appearing in The Dark Knight. Of course, he would ultimately be played by the late Heath Ledger, who won a posthumous Oscar for playing the role.
Because of his storied place in pop culture and the celebrated actors who’ve brought him to life, the Joker has become somewhat of a prestige role that many actors have actively pursued. This would mean that, if he really is looking to cast him, Matt Reeves should have no trouble looking for feelers.
It remains to be seen if this report will actually pan out to be true, but fans will certainly be waiting with bated breath to find out if it is. Many fans missed seeing a Caped Crusader in Todd Phillips’ film, and Matt Reeves has the chance to satisfy their desire to see the two characters on the big screen again.
The Batman is slated to hit theaters on October 1, 2021.