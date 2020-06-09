How Pete Davidson's Real Life Grandpa Ended Up In The King Of Staten Island

More importantly, seeing as Stephen and Pete’s own history of going to the movies sort of led to this moment, you can bet the two family members-turned-co-stars were starstruck about starring together in a big Hollywood movie. Should that awards buzz pan out, it’s not that big of a stretch to think that Stephen would be one of the parties that will join Pete Davidson and the rest of The King of Staten Island’s entourage for the big night. As the film has already become a point of family pride, it would be a perfect ending to the film’s overall story, and perhaps more material for Judd Apatow to create a loving family dramedy narrative.