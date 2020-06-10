Apparently, Avatar 2 Filming Again Is Causing Some Drama In New Zealand

Most film productions are still closed down and waiting for the all-clear following the global shutdown, but one movie is already on track to get back to work. Or rather, two movies are about to get back to work, since Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 are being filmed at the same time in New Zealand. We recently got word that the production in the island nation was getting back underway, but while Avatar fans are probably very excited the long-awaited film is coming, some politicians in New Zealand are less than thrilled.