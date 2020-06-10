Bill And Ted Face The Music Writers Reveal George Carlin Tributes In The Threequel

A couple of different references to George Carlin were revealed. For starters, a character in the film will be named Kelly, who was specifically named after George Carlin's own daughter. It's unclear if this character will be connected to Rufus in some way, but that seems likely. That's in part because a second Rufus connection will be made in the film as a watch that's kept as a keepsake from the first film will, at some point in the new movie, reveal a message from Rufus, which reads, "Sometimes things don’t make sense until the end of the story." While not detailed, this is probably Ted's watch, which he forgets to wind in Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure.