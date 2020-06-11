Spider-Man’s Marisa Tomei Reveals Hopes For Aunt May In The Threequel

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an ever-growing place, with the rabid fanbase anxiously awaiting the start of Phase Four and Five. Moviegoers are excited to see Tom Holland's Peter Parker return to the big screen with a third solo flick, especially after Spider-Man: Far From Home's cliffhanger ending. A Spider-Man threequel would presumably include Marisa Tomei's Aunt May, and now the iconic actress has revealed what she hopes for her signature Marvel character.
Given the popularity of Spider-Man, Aunt May has been adapted countless times throughout the years in animation, video games, and on the big screen. Marisa Tomei follows in the foot steps of Rosemary Harris and Sally Field, although she's bringing a whole new energy to the character within the MCU. She was recently asked about the future of May, and shared how she hopes the character's story is expanded. The My Cousin Vinny actress said:
Well, I've had her - [director] Jon Watts and I always talked about her being a community organizer. And hopefully that track will expand and be part of this one, as well.
Rather than being interested in Spider-Man's crazy action or Peter Parker's identity being revealed to the public, Marisa Tomei wants to see Aunt May's career continue to shape the character. Instead of a retiree, Tomei's version of May has an active career and romantic life. And she is particularly interested in seeing May's work as a community organizer in the next Spider-Man flick.
Marisa Tomei's comments come from her recently conversation with ScreenRant about her role in Judd Apatow's The King of Staten Island. Eventually the subject turned to her tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where Tomei got honest about her hopes for the character in Phase Four. Aunt May is a fan-favorite character from Marvel's Spider-Man movies, so it should be interesting to see where the character ends up going next.
Narratively, the third Spider-Man movie could seemingly go anywhere when it arrives in theaters in November of 2021. Tom Holland appeared in a whopping five MCU movies in the last slate of movies, with Peter Parker becoming a bonafide Avenger in the process. But Spider-Man: Far From Home's mid-credits scene saw Mysterio reveal Peter's identity as Spider-Man, so his life will never be the same again.
Peter Parker being outed as Superhero would also seemingly put Aunt May in danger, since she's his legal guardian. What's more, it puts new light on her community organizer work that featured Spider-Man as a special guest. This might give Marisa Tomei the opportunity to continue that particular plot line, while also getting May involved in Spider-Man's adventures for the first time.
Spider-Man's mysterious third Marvel solo flick is currently expected to arrive in theaters on November 5th, 2021 as the fourth installment of Phase Four. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.