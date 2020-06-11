Why Sigourney Weaver Is Unsure About Doing Alien 5

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Recently, director Ridley Scott made it known to the world that he’d still like to tackle a sequel to Alien: Covenant, and he has some ideas. But as Alien history has shown us in recent years, two different paths have been taken by the landmark sci-fi series. With the notion of an Alien 5 still in the air, and Sigourney Weaver’s Ellen Ripley being along for the ride, the legendary actor thinks that, maybe, it’s time to hang it up.