Godzilla Vs. Kong Just Took Another Major Step Forward

Of course, this sort of “full steam ahead” news is something that’s predicated on a pretty important scenario. As Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is still on track to head to theaters on July 17, this particular announcement of Tom Holkenborg as Godzilla Vs. Kong’s new composer is another neon sign that movie theaters will hopefully be opening up, and good times will be here again soon. But should that opening be delayed and Tenet needs a new release date, this news may be welcome, but a bit premature.