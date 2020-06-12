Godzilla Vs. Kong Just Took Another Major Step Forward

Leave a Comment
The wheels are still turning on the machines that plan to deliver Godzilla Vs. Kong to the masses, and things just took a pretty big turn for the better. In a major step forward for the November 20 release of the fourth film in Warner Bros’ MonsterVerse saga, a composer has been named to score this mammoth movie mashup. If you’re a fan of Mad Max: Fury Road or Alita: Battle Angel, the news that Tom Holkenborg, a.k.a. Junkie XL, has scored the honors should be music to your ears.
Reported by Film Music Reporter, the news pertaining to Godzilla Vs. Kong’s ability to nab this musical genius into the fray is a good sign that the November release is all systems go. But even if there’s a last minute change of plans, and the big battle between the famous Titans gets pushed to another date, the fact that a musical score is being recorded means the product we’re going to see in theaters is pretty much in the can.
Previously this year, Tom Holkenborg scored two family friendly hits, with Paramount’s Sonic The Hedgehog and the Warner Bros. release Scoob! both carrying his aural signature. And, of course, his near future is looking pretty bright as well, as Holkenborg is not only listed as accompanying Zack Snyder on his journey with the Army of the Dead, but he’s also being brought on board to tackle an assignment he was made to complete: a rescoring of Zack Snyder’s Justice League.
Of course, this sort of “full steam ahead” news is something that’s predicated on a pretty important scenario. As Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is still on track to head to theaters on July 17, this particular announcement of Tom Holkenborg as Godzilla Vs. Kong’s new composer is another neon sign that movie theaters will hopefully be opening up, and good times will be here again soon. But should that opening be delayed and Tenet needs a new release date, this news may be welcome, but a bit premature.
Delays or not, the fact that Tom Holkenborg has landed this impressive assignment for Godzilla Vs. Kong is an achievement to be celebrated! Joining the ranks of Alexandre Desplat, Henry Jackman and the most recent composer of the score to Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Bear McCreary, Holkenborg is the latest maestro to weave a musical tapestry to score some savage beats. It’s exciting news that has us hoping Godzilla vs Kong stays the course, and continues on track to head to theaters on November 20.
But should anything change in the meantime, you'll want to keep your browser open to CinemaBlend, as we'll report last minute changes as they occur.