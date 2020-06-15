Steve And Peggy's Ending In Avengers: Endgame Works And I'm Glad One Marvel Actor Agrees

Leave a Comment
Avengers: Endgame served as the conclusion to an era in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, as such, it provided closure for a number of longtime characters in the franchise. This included Steve Rogers, who returned to the 1940s to start a life with Peggy Carter. While many fans were pleased with this development, some weren’t as happy with it. Nevertheless, many have stepped up to defend the decision, including some of the film’s cast and crew. This includes Agent Carter’s Enver Gjokaj, who had no problem with the development.
Having played Peggy Carter’s partner and love interest Daniel Sousa on Agent Carter, Enver Gjokaj can eve see why she would ultimately end up with Steve Rogers. To Gjokaj, it’s clear that Carter was always holding a torch for the Cap, which makes things a bit tragic for Sousa because he was never meant to be a permanent love interest.
Some may not agree with Enver Gjokaj’s sentiments, but I do think he brings up fair points. Despite having begun a new relationship and been consumed in other missions, Steve definitely appeared to be on Peggy’s mind as she continued with her work. When we see her S.H.I.E.L.D. office in Endgame, she even still has the photo of Rogers that she received at the end of The First Avenger. Yes, it's true that she did eventually move on and start a family of her own, but it was evident that a life with Steve appeared to be her optimal preference.
In regard to Agent Carter, the show ended with Sousa and Carter apparently getting together but, by the time, we see him in the ‘50s (via Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), the two don’t appear to be together. This paired with the fact that he might not serve the decade quashed hopes that Sousa would be Carter’s unseen husband in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.
And while Peggy Carter was holding onto to Steve in the past, Rogers also held onto her in the present day. Steve seemed to have accepted the hand he was dealt in the present, but he couldn't completely separate himself from his former love. The captain made visits to see an elderly Carter, who had been stricken with dementia, and was also a pallbearer at her funeral. And of course, he never let go of that compass with her photo in it. And when Steve ultimately spotted the younger Carter in 1970, it was evident that old feelings were beginning to come back to the surface. This would arguably help inform his decision to return to the past by the end of the film.
Although fans will likely continue to debate whether or not Steve should’ve returned to the past or if he and Peggy should’ve ended up together, it’s hard to argue just how much (and how long) the two have longed for each other. Those who want to revisit the ending to reexamine it can do so by streaming Avengers: Endgame on Disney+.
But of course, I want to hear from all of you. Should Steve and Peggy have ended up together? Were they better off in different time periods?