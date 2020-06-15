Steve And Peggy's Ending In Avengers: Endgame Works And I'm Glad One Marvel Actor Agrees

And while Peggy Carter was holding onto to Steve in the past, Rogers also held onto her in the present day. Steve seemed to have accepted the hand he was dealt in the present, but he couldn't completely separate himself from his former love. The captain made visits to see an elderly Carter, who had been stricken with dementia, and was also a pallbearer at her funeral. And of course, he never let go of that compass with her photo in it. And when Steve ultimately spotted the younger Carter in 1970, it was evident that old feelings were beginning to come back to the surface. This would arguably help inform his decision to return to the past by the end of the film.