Snyder Cut: Darkseid Fan Art Focuses On The Villain’s Omega Beams

The DC Extended Universe has had a fascinating tenure in theaters, full of twists and turns behind the scene. The most unprecedented turn of events came when HBO Max announced its plans to complete and produce the Snyder Cut of Justice League. This announcement came to the joy of the countless fans who have campaigned for the movement over the yeas, with Zack Snyder finally able to release his director's cut of the blockbuster to the masses. Plenty of deleted scenes will finally come to light in the process, including the introduction of iconic DC villain Darkseid. Fans are eager to see Darkseid finally appear in live-action, resulting in gorgeous fan art, often highlighting the character's signature Omega Beams.