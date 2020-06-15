Snyder Cut: Darkseid Fan Art Focuses On The Villain’s Omega Beams

Leave a Comment
The DC Extended Universe has had a fascinating tenure in theaters, full of twists and turns behind the scene. The most unprecedented turn of events came when HBO Max announced its plans to complete and produce the Snyder Cut of Justice League. This announcement came to the joy of the countless fans who have campaigned for the movement over the yeas, with Zack Snyder finally able to release his director's cut of the blockbuster to the masses. Plenty of deleted scenes will finally come to light in the process, including the introduction of iconic DC villain Darkseid. Fans are eager to see Darkseid finally appear in live-action, resulting in gorgeous fan art, often highlighting the character's signature Omega Beams.
Darkseid is an extremely powerful villain in DC lore, often being equated to Marvel's Thanos. Zack Snyder originally intended to introduce the character during Justice League, while setting up a five-film arc. Unfortunately, Joss Whedon and Warner Bros. ultimately left Darkseid and plenty of other subplots and characters on the cutting room floor. But that'll change once the Snyder Cut is released on HBO Max in 2021, with plenty of fans imagining his eventual appearance. Check out one piece of fan art below, featuring Darkseid's terrifying red eyes that signify the arrival of the Omega Beams.
Honestly, the Snyder Cut needs to come ASAP. Because if Darkseid's appearance in Zack Snyder's Justice League is anything like the fan art shown below, it's going to be an epic sequence. Of course, plenty of visual effects are going to be required to bring Darkseid to life, which is why HBO Max is giving the process a whopping $30 million dollars or more.
This rendering of Darkseid comes to us from the social media of freelance artist known as spdrmnkyxxiii. They've got a clear interest in the superhero genre, often creating stunning visuals inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe and/or DC Extended Universe. The Snyder Cut's impending release will greatly expand Justice League's scope, and introduce a slew of exciting new concepts to audiences.
Ultimately Zack Snyder's five-movie vision for the DCEU never came to fruition, and Warner Bros. has seemingly moved on with director-driven solo flicks instead. As such, The Snyder Cut's new footage won't necessarily cary over to the shared universe and become canon. This includes Darkseid's characterization, although Ava DuVernay has the potential to bring the character into New Gods.
While the footage hasn't made it to the light just yet, Zack Snyder did film Darkseid footage with actor Ray Porter. He was going to factor into the motivation and backstory behind Ciarán Hinds' Steppenwolf, with the pair of actors filming motion capture footage while Snyder was still in the director's chair. And fans are hoping to see Darkseid in battle once the Snyder Cut is released.
The Snyder Cut will be available exclusively on HBO Max in 2021. You can use this link for sign up for the new streaming service.
Darkseid's Omega Beams are like Superman's heat vision times ten. In addition to their destructive power, the beams that come from Darkseid's glowing red eyes act like heat-seeking missiles, and have nearly perfect accuracy. The powers have been adapted in video games and animated projects before, but DC fans would love to see Darkseid's Omega Beams in live-action.
The next installment in the DCEU is Wonder Woman 1984 on October 2nd, while Justice League's Snyder Cut will arrive on HBO Max sometime in 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.