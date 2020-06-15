6 Biggest Walt Disney World And Disneyland Questions We Still Have As Parks Start To Reopen

And yet, parades and fireworks are some of the most popular events that you'll see in Disney Parks. For many (myself included), a night at Disneyland doesn't feel complete without a fireworks show or a viewing of World of Color. This could mean that the events removed from the schedule, like parades and fireworks, could result in potential guests not visiting the park. While Disney certainly wants everybody to be safe, the theme parks also wants guests to come. Could we see some sort of new special event? Perhaps something that plays music throughout the park and can be heard everywhere, which could give guests the same feeling without causing the crowd.