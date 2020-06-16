Now Amber Heard's Lawyer And Team Have Quit The Lawsuit Against Johnny Depp

The last thing we learned about the defamation case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was that Depp’s team was seeking to determine whether Amber Heard had actually allotted to donate all the money to charity from the proceeds of her divorce from Johnny Depp, as she previously said she did. It was reported prior that Heard had donated between $1 and $5 million to the Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles in 2017 along with several other charities as part of a personal vow to donate her $7 million divorce settlement.