Fox News Anchor Mistakes Monty Python Joke For Protest Friction And John Cleese Had The Best Reaction

Look, there are a million movies out there and we all have some gaps in our knowledge. I bet there's more than one "classic" movie that it seems like everybody has seen that somehow you never have. Maybe you haven't gotten around to it, maybe something like Monty Python just never connected with you and your personal taste in comedy. That's fine, I'm not judging. But how many people worked on this Fox News show and how was it that nobody stopped and said "You know that's a Monty Python bit, right?"