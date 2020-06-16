That Time Harrison Ford Was Once 'Almost Killed' By A Star Trek: Voyager Actor

I’m cruising around, I'm actually speeding around the parking lot, and I come around this one bend, and this guy in a suit walks between two cars right in front of my car. So I slam on my breaks, and you know when you almost have an accident, your heart is beating a thousand miles a minute? And I lock eyes with this dude in the suit, and it's Harrison Ford! I look at him, and I go 'Oh my God! I almost killed Han Solo, Indiana Jones!’ I would have been hated by nerds everywhere! I would have been this pariah.