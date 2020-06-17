Universal Mistakenly Released The King Of Staten Island In Some Movie Theaters And Then Had To Cancel

The King of Staten Island is about Pete Davidson’s own struggles after the death of his firefighter father. The story is told through his character Scott, who is an aspiring tattoo artist who still lives at home with his mom (played by Marisa Tomei). The movie has received positive reviews from critics and audiences, currently having a 70% on the Tomatometer and 89% audience score. Be sure to read CinemaBlend’s review by our own Sean O’Connell.