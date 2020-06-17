Jurassic World: Dominion Star Bryce Dallas Howard Teases New Safety Measures To Continue Filming

Leave a Comment
Jurassic World: Dominion is taking a major step forward, as the highly anticipated sequel is about to jump into two weeks of pre-production before filming restarts in July at Pinewood Studios in the UK. However, due to the continuing global health crisis, there will be numerous safety measures in place to ensure the well-being of the cast and crew. Now, franchise star Bryce Dallas Howard is opening up about how things will proceed under these new conditions.
Bryce Dallas Howard recently explained that there’s been a lot of communication between Jurassic World: Dominion’s cast and crew and the executives at Universal. And it sounds like she’s very pleased with how things have been handled:
There's been a lot of communication. They are going above and beyond. We would never go back to work if we didn't feel safe, and you know we're taking it a day at a time, and I'm very grateful to have a job.
Under these circumstances, some would probably be a bit hesitant to get back in front of the camera if they were in Bryce Dallas Howard’s shoes. But the actress continued to tell Sirius XM that she’s finding comfort in the regular chats between the crew and the powers that be:
What feels really right about it is that there is this daily conversation, daily communication with all of the actors and the key crew members. Just us consistently being like 'How are we going to do this? How are we going to do this safely?' And not making compromises that could undermine someone's health and well-being.
Universal Pictures has – as the great John Hammond would say – spared no expense when it comes to safety on the set. The studio has reportedly spent $5 million on a plan, which includes a vast array of protocols. These range from COVID-19 testing and hand sanitizer stations to nightly anti-viral “fogs” and a private medical facility overseeing the cast and crew’s health needs.
According to reports, Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt and some of their co-stars flew back to the U.S. when production shut down in mid-March and are expected to return to the UK soon. Before leaving the states though, cast members will have to undergo testing and, upon their arrival in the UK, they must remain in quarantine for two weeks, due to government regulations.
Bryce Dallas Howard sentiments line up with initial reports, which mentioned that the cast and crew were in good spirits about Universal’s strategy. Having played in major role in spearheading the plan, writer/director Colin Trevorrow has also more than likely eased any concerns that Howard and her colleagues had.
There are definitely a number of moving parts when it comes to Jurassic World: Dominion’s shoot, but it would seem Universal Pictures has all of the bases covered. And as the first major studio film to resume production in the UK, other high-profile films may seek to follow suit. Be sure to keep it here at CinemaBlend for more updates on how production progresses on this film and others.
Jurassic World: Dominion is still scheduled to open in theaters on June 11, 2021.