An Adam Sandler Fan Analyzed His Movies And Wrote A Plot To Help Fulfill His Promise To Make The Worst Movie Ever

Every aspect of the story has been vetted for badness, however. Why does Adam Sandler play his own wife? Because Jack & Jill is generally agreed to be the worst Sandler movie ever. Why does the film take place in Costa Rica? Because most of Sandler's recent Netflix output has him traveling to beautiful locations, and those films have not been received well. For the record, Jacked Up would also be a Netflix movie. The film is a PG-13 action-comedy because his PG-13 films are viewed poorly compared to his R rated content, and his movies with action do worse than the straight comedies.