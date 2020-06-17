Alien 5 Is Reportedly All About Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley

While the Alien franchise has gone through a lot since it first began, even the films that were not met with universal acclaim have done little to dampen the spirits of fans. It seems like there's always going to be interest in new Alien films, and recently we learned that there is potentially an actual idea to get excited about. Franchise producer Walter Hill has worked on a treatment for Alien 5 and now we know a bit more about it, as Hill has revealed that the movie's future will depend entirely on whether Sigourney Weaver gets on board.