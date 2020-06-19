The Batman’s Zoe Kravitz Reveals Her Comic Book Research For Catwoman

While Batman’s origin story has been redone several times in the decades since Batman: Year One’s publication (I’m partial to Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo’s Batman: Zero Year), Year One arguably remains the most well-known story depicting how Bruce Wayne came up with the Dark Knight identity. It was adapted into an animated movie in 2011, and Warner Bros hired filmmaker Darren Aronofsky to write and direct a live-action theatrical Year One movie a few years after Batman & Robin critically bombed, although the project was eventually scrapped due to creative differences. Elements of Year One were also infused into both Batman Begins and the Fox TV series Gotham.