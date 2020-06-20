Jurassic World: Dominion’s Bryce Dallas Howard Recalls Reading The ‘Exhilarating’ Script For The First Time

We don’t know how much of the film has already been shot. Bryce Dallas Howard was on set for Jurassic World: Dominion when production was shut down back in March, and Colin Trevorrow shared an enticing glimpse of the film back in April when he revealed what it’s like to work on the film from home. What is clear is that everyone is excited to get back to work when they’re able to - Sam Neill recently said he’ll be ready to show up on set as soon as they call him.