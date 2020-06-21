New The King’s Man Trailer Features Explosions, A Mysterious Baddie And Suits, Of Course

One of the most intriguing elements of the organization’s origins is how crucial a role Harris Dickinson’s Conrad will play in its formation. At this point, it’s obvious that he shares a number of similarities to Taron Egerton’s Eggsy, though Conrad seems to have much more discipline from the jump than Eggsy did. However, Egerton’s character had a bit of an edge when he first started out, whereas Conrad appears to need additional training.