Disney Park Reveals Changes Made For Safety During Re-Open

As of right now, Disney is set to open Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom on July 11, followed by EPCOT and Disney Hollywood Studios on July 15. This is just one of many steps that Disney is taking to try to encourage park safety during their phased reopening. It remains to be seen how many people will be willing to visit Disney Parks in the immediate future, as COVID-19 continues to be a threat. Disneyland Anaheim has faced some backlash for the decision to reopen in July – a petition is currently circulating that asks for the opening to be delayed.