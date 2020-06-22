Kevin Bacon Really Enjoyed His Chance To Film Opposite Himself In You Should Have Left

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for You Should Have Left. If you have not yet seen the film, proceed at your own risk!

Kevin Bacon has been a successful professional actor for a long, long time, and there’s little that we haven’t seen him do on the big screen. He’s a versatile performer who has spent his career constantly mixing things up in terms of both genre and character, and each time out he seems to bring something different to the table. That in mind, you’d think that they guy has experienced every trick of the trade one could, but in the making of David Koepp’s You Should Have Left he discovered that there was a beat he had never played before: acting opposite himself.