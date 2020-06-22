Batman Forever Director Joel Schumacher Is Dead At 80

Joel Schumacher’s first screenplay was 1976’s Sparkle (which was directed by Sam O’Steen), and he made his directorial debut with 1981’s The Incredible Shrinking Woman. However, it was 1985’s St. Elmo’s Fire, which he both wrote and directed, that really put Schumacher on the map. The movie chronicling a group of post-graduates getting used to the responsibilities of adult life was met with mixed critical reception, but it was a commercial success and was one of the defining entries of the Brat Pack era.