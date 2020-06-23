Mark Hamill Reveals Secret Star Wars Cameos In The Standalone Movies

Leave a Comment
In the final episode of Disney+'s Mandalorian documentary series, we learned that Mark Hamill appeared in one episode of the series, voicing a droid. With Hamill being an accomplished voice actor this wasn't necessarily a huge surprise. We already knew that Hamill voiced a small cameo alien in Star Wars: The Last Jedi alongside his normal duties, but it turns out that Hamill's presence in Star Wars is even greater than we thought, as the actor has now confirmed that he appears in both of the recent non-Skywalker Saga films, Rogue One and Solo.
Following the reveal of his Mandalorian status Hamill took to Twitter to confirm that he appears in the two standalone Star Wars movies as well as the main trilogy, and that his voice can, in fact, be heard in The Force Awakens.
Mark Hamill actually misremembers his pseudonym here, as it's actually William M. Patrick, who is given a credit for "additional voices" in both Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Solo: A Star Wars Story. Unfortunately, since it doesn't specify a character name, it's anybody's guess where Hamill's voice actually appears. There are several aliens, droids, and other similar characters who could be Mark Hamill in disguise.
This means that Mark Hamill has appeared in eight of the eleven Star Wars movies, plus The Mandalorian, making him an even bigger part of Star Wars than we thought. Honestly, it makes one wish that Hamill had done something similar in the prequels. These sorts of cameos are commonplace now but it's likely that the idea of having Hamill do a voice cameo just never crossed anybody's mind, otherwise they would have done it.
In The Mandalorian, Mark Hamill voices a bartender droid in the episode The Gunslinger, which takes place on Luke's Skywalker's old stomping grounds of Tatooine. And just to be clear, this is the only time Mark Hamill has appeared on any Star Wars television. He has confirmed that as well.
Mark Hamill has pretty definitely closed the door on playing Luke Skywalker again. It would be difficult, if not impossible, to find a satisfying way to do it, and the actor seems to truly feel he's put a powerful end to the role. Having said that, it doesn't mean that Hamill is entirely done with Star Wars. We could certainly see him lending his voice to other characters, potentially even more significant ones, over the next several years as more Star Wars series and films are created. Here's to hoping William M. Patrick has a long and distinguished career.