Little Rascals Alfalfa Actor Arrested After Huffing Multiple Air Duster Cans

One of the most adorable movies of the ‘90s was The Little Rascals, following the misadventures of one Alfalfa as he attempted to woo his crush Darla. Ever wonder where those cute kids are now? One’s hair might stick right up in concern for the Alfalfa actor Bug Hall almost 30 years later. The actor was arrested over the weekend in a Texas hotel for huffing air duster cans.
Police officers in Weatherford, Texas responded to a call of concern from one of Brandon “Bug” Hall’s family members and found him among numerous air duster cans, typically used for cleaning keyboards, per TMZ. The former child actor was booked for misdemeanor possession of a volatile chemical at the scene.
According to the police report, the 35-year-old admitted to huffing from the cans when the police found him and he did not put up a fight when he was arrested. Bug Hall was taken to Parker County Jail on Saturday, posted a bond of $1,500 the following day and he has since been released.
Brandon Hall is a Texas native who found his fame at age nine when 1994’s The Little Rascals hit theaters that summer. The franchise started back in the ‘20s and was a series in 1955 before the ‘90s version came to be. The movie was given a made-for-TV remake in 2014, where Bug Hall appeared as the Ice Cream Man and Delivery Man.
Hall has steadily made television guest appearances over the years in shows such as CSI and Criminal Minds and starred in a series of smaller films. His performance of “You Are So Beautiful” was featured on the soundtrack of Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver. Check out how darn cute he was as Alfalfa in The Little Rascals here:
Bug Hall has been married since 2017 and has two young daughters named Josephina and Therese. Last week, Bug Hall made an appearance on the LA Kings’ live viewing of The Little Rascals where he said he’s stayed in touch with some of the other child actors. He also talked about how the iconic haircut took 45 minutes to achieve each day when he filmed the movie at eight years old.
While reminiscing about working on the film on the live stream, Bug Hall joked about breaking into the Psycho house on the Universal lot at eight with other kids on the film. He also commented that he jokingly said he’d be “passed out in the gutter for sure right now” if he had not been cast in The Little Rascals as a kid.
Another child star who was recently arrested is Mighty Ducks’ Shaun Weiss, who played goalie Greg Goldberg in the ‘90s trilogy. Back in January, the 41-year-old was arrested for burglary and being under the influence of meth after previous substance abuse. The Mighty Ducks franchise is receiving a reboot series for Disney+ starring Gilmore Girls’ Lauren Graham.
Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more news on Hollywood actors as they come.