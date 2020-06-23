Why Robert Pattinson Really Thought He F-ed Up His Tenet Audition

Robert Pattinson’s audition process for The Batman was stressful for the actor too because news that he was up for the role leaked just as he was on the way to the Cannes Film Festival to promote The Lighthouse. On the flight he shared with Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie, he thought he might lose the role due to public reactions to the casting news that had not yet been finalized. The actor will soon resume filming for The Batman in London.