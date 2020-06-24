Bruce Campbell Promises 'No More Cabin In The Woods' Along With New Evil Dead Title Reveal

The 2013 remake made some significant changes to the characters in the film, but kept the core of the story essentially the same. It looks like we can expect Evil Dead Rise to be even more of a very different thing. Of course, then one has to wonder just what will make Evil Dead Rise feel like an Evil Dead movie and not simply seem like just another horror movie. Or even another horror-comedy, depending on whether Evil Dead Rise takes more inspiration from the original film or its sequels.